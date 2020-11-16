Strong Winds Knock Out Power for Hundreds of Thousands in Ohio
Matt Demczyk (WHBC)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are still nearly 100,000 power outages across the First Energy and AEP services area in Ohio, after winds gusting to as high as 72 miles an hour at Hopkins Airport in Cleveland took down trees and power poles Sunday afternoon and evening.
As of 7:30 a.m., 1800 customers remained in the dark in Stark County, while there were still 13,000 outages in Summit County.
Portage County has 5000 outages, Tuscarawas is at 2700, Carroll at 100.
No major damage was reported.
A 63-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in the Dayton area.
AEP says some customers will be out until midnight Monday night.
Edison was not yet providing a time for power restoration for some of the outages.
At the peak of the storm, 15,000 Stark County customers were plunged into the dark; there were 40,000 outages in Summit County.