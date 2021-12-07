Strong Winds Knock Out Power to Thousands
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
GREEN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – You saw how 40 mile per hour-plus winds were impacting an NFL game in Buffalo Monday night.
They also kept power crews busy Monday afternoon and evening.
Winds which gusted to 43 miles an hour at the Akron Canton Airport produced over 10,000 power outages in northeast Ohio.
A few hundred customers were impacted in Stark County, but there were as many as 2400 outages in Summit.
Power was nearly fully restored as of Tuesday morning.