Strong Winds Lead to Power Loss for Over 70,000 in Ohio
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a windy morning throughout the state of Ohio. 77,000 First Energy and AEP customers were without power in the Buckeye state after power lines were taken down from the strong gusts.
Accuweather’s Doug Kahn says winds reached up to 51 mph at Akron Canton Airport this morning. Power is still out in a few local areas from those strong winds.
AEP Ohio posted some times social media that you can expect things to be back up and running. They say power should be restored in Canton South, Carrollton and New Philadelphia by 6 PM. Canton and Wooster will have power back by 7 PM.
First Energy on the other hand says it will not be until 11 PM when power is restored in Plain Township, North Canton, Alliance and all areas in Summit County.
