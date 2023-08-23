Student Killed in Springfield-Area Bus/Minivan Crash

GERMAN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Not the way to start the school year in Ohio.

A student aboard a school bus in Clark County near Springfield was killed when the bus collided with a minivan and flipped over.

The deceased student was ejected from the bus.

The van was coming at the school bus from the opposite direction when the bus driver tried to get out of the way.

The vehicles collided anyway.

23 of the 52 students on the bus were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

Two people in the minivan had minor injuries.