Student Travel Company VP Enters Guilty Plea to Federal Charges
(Jesse Naul)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Hudson man who defrauded area school districts and disappointed kids after their school trips were canceled has had his day in court.
47-year-old Joseph Cipoletti of Hudson pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and bank fraud charges on Wednesday.
He’ll be sentenced in November.
The feds say his Discovery Tours out of the Cleveland area offered bus trips for school students, but he took payments for trips and spent them for personal reasons.
In 2018, a Perry Local trip had to be canceled.
Investigators says it was a total $600,000 ripoff.