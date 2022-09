WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Students, professors … and bats.

That’s what you find at the College of Wooster, and it’s no exception this year.

According to the school, at least 11 students have come into contact with bats in older residence halls since the start of the semester.

Some have even been bitten.

All bites are being monitored by the Wayne County Health Department for possible rabies infections.