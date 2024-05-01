News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Students, Driver OK After Marlington Bus Crash

By Jim Michaels
May 1, 2024 8:40AM EDT
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four Marlington Local School District students were evaluated after the bus they were riding in was rear ended Tuesday morning.

They were able to attend classes after being transported by another bus.

The driver and a bus aide were also OK.

The accident happened on North Sawburg Avenue in Alliance.

Back In September, five Marlington students had minor injuries when a bus flipped onto its side on Columbus Road NE in Marlboro Township.

