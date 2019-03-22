Students Fixing Up Bikes For The Homeless

(WHBC) – Some local students are giving back to the community and they need that old bike in your garage to help them do so.

‘Helping Handles’ was created by Jackson High School seniors Alex, Michael and Neb to collect, repurpose and redistribute used bicycles.

“Bicycles provide inexpensive and efficient transportation,” the students say.

“For someone living in poverty, a bicycle can be the difference between employment or unemployment, shelter or sleeping outdoors, and access to food or being hungry.”

The students’ goal is to fix up 30 bicycles and donate them to Jesus Said Ministries in Akron.

The bikes will then be distributed to the less-fortunate in downtown Akron.

They’ve had two bike collections so far and one more is set for Saturday from 2 to 5 at Jackson Friends Church.

After that third collection the students could have around 50 bikes to fix up

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the students cover the cost of repairs and to buy locks for the bikes.

Helping Handles was the students’ idea for the Jackson Academy for Global Studies Capstone Project.