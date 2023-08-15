Students Trickle In to Canton City District on Tuesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most Stark County school districts start classes next week.

But Canton City School District students advancing to new buildings are back at their desks Tuesday morning.

Grades 4, 7 and 9 in the city are back in school.

All 7000 district students return on Wednesday.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert says Tuesday is a way for students new to a building to learn their way around and meet staff.

Jackson Local and Carrollton go back On Wednesday.

So do some students in the Lake Local district.