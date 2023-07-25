News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

STUDY: Climate Change Leaves Fingerprints On July Heat Waves Around The Globe

By News Desk
July 25, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) Climate change’s sweaty fingerprints are all over the July heat waves gripping much of the globe.

A new study finds these intense and deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have occurred without it.

Tuesday’s study finds the increase in heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels has made a third simultaneous heat wave — one in China — 50 times more likely.

An ever-warming world also made the European heat wave 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit hotter, the one in the United States and Mexico 3.6 degrees warmer and the Chinese one 1.8 degrees toastier.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Receives Life Sentence in September 2022 Murder
3

Storm Impacts: Trees, Power Down in Stark, Tornado Warning Issued
4

New Coffee Shop Dropped Into Place in Massillon
5

Massillon Police Investigating Alleged Hazing Incident at Washington High School