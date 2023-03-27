News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

STUDY: No Atmosphere Found At Faraway Earth-Sized World

By News Desk
March 27, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has found no evidence of an atmosphere at one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star.

Scientists say that doesn’t bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot for harboring water and potentially life.

In a study published Monday, a NASA-led team reported little if no atmosphere exists at the innermost planet in the Trappist system, 40 light-years away.

Researchers say the lack of an atmosphere would mean no water and no protection from cosmic rays. More observations are planned.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Shooting Victim Dead, More Serious Charges Coming
3

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
4

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
5

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again