Study: Route 62 Canton to Alliance Determined ‘Deadliest’ Roadway in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new MoneyGeek study of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data shows Stark County had the 8th most traffic fatalities in the state between 2017 and 2019.
And of the 102 deaths, seven occurred on Route 62 between Canton and Alliance, making that our “deadliest road”.
Getting that distinction statewide is a portion of I-71 in Columbus, north of I-70.
Stark County has had 29 traffic fatalities this year.
And ODOT says fatalities are up 12-percent across the state compared to last year.