Study Shows Ohio is One of the Best States to be Single

Noah Hiles
Feb 4, 2020 @ 12:49pm
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Valentines day is just over a week away. However, if you don’t have a significant other at the moment, you might be living in one of the best places to find one.

Wallet Hub, a personal finance website, ranked Ohio as the sixth best state for singles to live in. Dating economics, opportunities, romance and fun all weighed into the ranking.

Florida took the top spot while West Virginia was named the worst place to be if you are single and ready to mingle.

