Study: Stark Needs 20,000 New Homes

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s 101 pages of information from a consultant for the Stark Economic Development Board, with one big result:

There aren’t enough houses in Stark County.

With all the additional employment at places like Amazon, Tractor Supply and more, the study reveals that another 20,000 homes are needed.

And that’s across all price ranges.

One solution might be high-density housing in the suburbs.

Commissioner Richard Regula says the next step is getting developers, elected officials and more, together, for a housing summit.

The cost to build a new home is also an issue.