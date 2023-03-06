News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

STUDY: The Way We Eat Could Add Nearly 1 Degree Of Warming By 2100

By News Desk
March 6, 2023 3:49PM EST
Share
STUDY: The Way We Eat Could Add Nearly 1 Degree Of Warming By 2100

(AP) – Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a study out Monday in Nature Climate Change.

The scientists found that most food production emissions that contribute to global warming come from three major sources: meat, dairy and rice.

Meat contributes the most.

And the scientists found that methane released in producing those foods played by far the biggest share in warming.

One bit of good news: the scientists said changes in food production and consumption globally could avoid more than half of this projected warming.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton
4

WHBC High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
5

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested