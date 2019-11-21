      Weather Alert

Stuffing or Dressing? Is there a difference?

Pam Cook
Nov 21, 2019 @ 7:18am
Thanksgiving dinner

We’re a week out from Thanksgiving, but TODAY is National Stuffing Day.  So if you want to crack open a box of Stove Top and eat the whole thing for lunch, go for it.

According to a new poll, a lot of us don’t even use the term “stuffing” though.  Just under 3,000 Americans were asked:  “What do you call the Thanksgiving side dish that mixes bread cubes, broth, and seasoning?”  And a quarter of us call it “dressing.”

66% call it stuffing . . . 25% call it “dressing” . . . 3% of Americans call it something else, like “filling” . . . and 6% weren’t sure which term they use most

 

Is there a difference?  The terms are actually separated due to regional dialects. Dressing seems to be the favored descriptor for southern states like Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia, while stuffing is preferred by Maine, New York, and other northern areas.  (Source:  mentalfloss.com )

 

TAGS
dressing stuffing turkey
Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole