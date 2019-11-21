Stuffing or Dressing? Is there a difference?
Thanksgiving dinner
We’re a week out from Thanksgiving, but TODAY is National Stuffing Day. So if you want to crack open a box of Stove Top and eat the whole thing for lunch, go for it.
According to a new poll, a lot of us don’t even use the term “stuffing” though. Just under 3,000 Americans were asked: “What do you call the Thanksgiving side dish that mixes bread cubes, broth, and seasoning?” And a quarter of us call it “dressing.”
66% call it stuffing . . . 25% call it “dressing” . . . 3% of Americans call it something else, like “filling” . . . and 6% weren’t sure which term they use most
Is there a difference? The terms are actually separated due to regional dialects. Dressing seems to be the favored descriptor for southern states like Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Georgia, while stuffing is preferred by Maine, New York, and other northern areas. (Source: mentalfloss.com )