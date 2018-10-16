Suicide Survey Results are Released

Jill Taylor, of Hamilton, Ohio, who lost her father Gary B. Shepherd taking his own life in 2011, writes on a message board decorated with notes for loved ones during an Out of the Darkness Walk event organized by the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Sawyer Point park, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati. Hundreds of supporters gathered to draw attention to and raise funds for the prevention of suicide that ranks as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States overall according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The results of a survery to try to combat the problem of teen suicide in Stark County are out and there are some telling findings. This was a school based survey done in an effort to look at prevention and response. The survey was administered locallyh to over 15,000 students in 7th-12th grades.

Questions in the survey asked about connectedness, social media, mental health, life experiences, friendships, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and resiliency. Some of the key findings include:

57% of thos asked say they feel lonely, 29 percent say they feel hopeless, and 14 percent of those who say they have contemplated suicide have access to a gun.

Stark County, Ohio experienced 12 suicides among middle and high schools students between August of 2017 and March of 2018. This was more than seven times the national rate and 11 times the 2011-2016 county rate