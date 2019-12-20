Summa Settles for $10 Million in Death Suit
WHBC News
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summa Health Systems has agreed to a $10 million settlement in a suit over the death of a 33 year old Alliance woman. The Canton Repository reports that Kristen Owens entered an Akron area hospital for help with her anxiety and depression.
The complaint alleges she suffered extensive brain damage due to a medication related error. She was taken off of life support on October 19, 2017, just a week after she was transported to Akron City Hospital.
A summa spokesperson confirmed to the repository in a written statement that the hospital takes full responsibility for Owen’s death and that a settlement was reached.