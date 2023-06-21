Summer Begins, Bringing Heat, Humidity Says AccuWeather

FILE PHOTO – The sun rises over a grain silos Sunday, July 22, 2012 in Ashland, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

It’s the first official day of the Summer season.

It occurs at 10:57 Wednesday morning, our time.

It means the longest day of the year in terms of daylight, and the peak high angle for the sun in the sky.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says our weather will start to feel like Summer in a matter of days.

He sees an extended period of high humidity.

We could also reach 90 on Sunday, but Bob says that will be a short-lived heatwave.