Summer Begins Thursday, Weather Already Cooperating

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer season is just a few hours away.

The Summer Solstice occurs at 4:50 Thursday afternoon.

But AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says we’ve already felt Summer like we haven’t in a few years, experiencing highs in the 90s both Monday and Tuesday.

Bob says there’s more to come, with the 90s in the forecast Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast high of 84 is just about normal.

So why is it warmer here and even in Maine, compared to the Deep South?

Bob Larson says it’s all in how the weather systems set up.

In this case, a “heat dome” or upper-level high pressure is in just the right place, in New England.