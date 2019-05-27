Summer is here (unofficially) and so is Canton’s Curfew!
WHBC News
As this school year comes to a close, City of Canton, Chief of Police, Jack O. Angelo, II reminds Canton’s youth about the city’s curfew rules. The safety, health and wellness of Canton’s youth remain the top priority during these upcoming summer months.
The city curfew states that no minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in any vehicle, in or upon any public place between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., Sunday night through Thursday night, and between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., Friday through Saturday night.
“Keeping our youth safe is our top priority,” stated Andrea M. Perry, Director of Public Safety. “Our officers want them to enjoy their summer, but also know that this curfew will be enforced to protect them and not to punish them.