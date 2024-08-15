Summer Vacation Winddown Tip: Go Camping at Atwood

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just a few more weeks to enjoy a family camping trip before school resumes, and Atwood Lake Park has several new services since the last time you visited.

The ribbon was cut recently on a $1.6 million remodeling of the Activity Center which has a nature center, a camp store operated by Kathy’s Catering and Cookies.

And even large gathering space for events like receptions and showers.

The center is right in the middle of the park.

There are other improvements to the park like paved trails and WIFI service offered at each campsite.

There was a grand opening last month.