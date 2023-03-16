Summer Youth Employment Program Looking for Participating Employers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is looking for employers able to hire city high school students for the summer.

The Subsidized Summer Youth Employment Program reimburses employers 50-percent of the hourly wage up to $7.50 an hour.

The group Simply Youth will identify students for the program.

There’s a deadline approaching in a few weeks.

Here’s a portion of the press release from the city:

Employers interested in participating in the Subsidized Summer Youth Employment Program, please send an email to [email protected] before April 14, 2023.

In addition, please mark your calendar for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 am for the Employer Kick-off meeting.

The city provides the funding.