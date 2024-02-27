News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Summit Attorney Gets Caught Up in Youngstown-Area Sex Sting

By Jim Michaels
February 27, 2024 8:45AM EST
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County attorney has been caught up in a sex sting by a human trafficking task force out of Mahoning County.

72-year-old Kenneth Martin of Macedonia was arrested when he showed up with $180, looking for sex in Columbiana County.

Officers arrested him.

The AG’s office notes that Martin lists prostitution and solicitation among his legal defense specialties.

He is charged with engaging in prostitution.

