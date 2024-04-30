Summit-Based Chain to Emerge From Bankruptcy Protection Soon

FILE – People walk into and out of a Joann store, Sept. 6, 2007, in Garfield Heights, Ohio. The fabric and crafts retailer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as consumers continue to cut back on discretionary spending. In a Monday, March 18, 2024 release, the Hudson, Ohio-based company said that it expected to emerge from bankruptcy as early as the end of next month. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, file)

HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parent company of the JoAnn Fabrics stores is making a quick exit from bankruptcy protection.

Hudson-based JoAnn says it will emerge from bankruptcy in a matter of days, having been given confirmation of its reorganizational plan with the federal bankruptcy court judge on the case.

The plan keeps all 800 stores open, saves 18,000 jobs and cuts the company deficit in half.