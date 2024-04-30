Summit-Based Chain to Emerge From Bankruptcy Protection Soon
April 30, 2024 8:50AM EDT
HUDSON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parent company of the JoAnn Fabrics stores is making a quick exit from bankruptcy protection.
Hudson-based JoAnn says it will emerge from bankruptcy in a matter of days, having been given confirmation of its reorganizational plan with the federal bankruptcy court judge on the case.
The plan keeps all 800 stores open, saves 18,000 jobs and cuts the company deficit in half.