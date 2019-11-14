Summit County Fugitive of the Week Arrested
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s Fugitive of the week is behind bars. 19 year old Green native Cordon Harris is in custody after being wanted for an incident that occurred nearly two weeks ago.
Harris faces multiple charges for allegedly beating a victim with a handgun and then stealing a pair of footwear he had a agreed to purchase from him, along with $10 cash. Officers sized a firearm, ammunition and drugs following his arrest.