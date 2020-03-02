Summit County Judge Quarantined After Traveling to Italy
WHBC News
SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones is working with local and state officials following the announcement that a Summit County Common Pleas Judge has been quarantined after travel overseas.
Judge Jones tells WHBC News that the Judge was quarantined as a cautionary measure after traveling to Italy with her family in late February. The courts are working to make sure the judge’s courtroom is covered.
Additionally, Judge Jones says they are working to create a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the coronavirus.