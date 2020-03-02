      Weather Alert

Summit County Judge Quarantined After Traveling to Italy

Noah Hiles
Mar 2, 2020 @ 12:05pm
WHBC News

SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Administrative Judge Amy Corrigall Jones is working with local and state officials following the announcement that a Summit County Common Pleas Judge has been quarantined after travel overseas.

Judge Jones tells WHBC News that the Judge was quarantined as a cautionary measure after traveling to Italy with her family in late February. The courts are working to make sure the judge’s courtroom is covered.

Additionally, Judge Jones says they are working to create a plan moving forward to address concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon