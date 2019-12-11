      Weather Alert

Summit County Man Arrested for Rape Incidents that Took Place Decades Ago

Noah Hiles
Dec 11, 2019 @ 4:26pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to see if a man arrested for rape last month had any other victims. 70 year old Edward Plotz of Akron was arrested on November 20 on six counts of rape, all which took place in the late 1980s through the late 1990s. All of the reported incidents involved one victim who reported Plotz in May.

After being booked into the Summit County Jail, the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is working to find out if he had any more victims. Anyone that has information or has been victimized by Edward Plotz is encouraged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole