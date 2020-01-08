Portage County Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Deputy on Fire
WHBC News
RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 45 year old man from Atwater is pleading guilty to all charges he faces from an incident in February where he is accused of setting a Portage County Sheriff’s deputy on fire.
Jay Brannon’s attorney says he decided to plead guilty so that he could accept responsibility for his actions. Brannon allegedly caught a can of paint thinner on fire and threw it at three deputies when they were attempting to arrest him on February 14.
Sgt. Jim Acklin reportedly suffered burns to about 20 percent of his body while two other deputies were also injured. Brannon will face a sentence of 16 years at a hearing next week in Ravenna.