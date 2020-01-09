Summit County Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Sexual Assault
TWINSBURG (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Martial Arts instructor in Summit County was charged with two counts of sexual assault today. A Summit County grand jury indicted 59 year old William Mello on two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Mello is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl who attended the studio he works at in Twinsburg. The Streetsboro native is scheduled to appear in Summit County Common Pleas Court on January 15.
Twinsburg Police are asking for the public’s help with any information related to this matter. If you have any information please contact Twinsburg Police Detective Greg Kopniske at 330-425-1234.