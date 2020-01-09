      Weather Alert

Summit County Martial Arts Instructor Charged with Sexual Assault

Noah Hiles
Jan 9, 2020 @ 2:06pm

TWINSBURG (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Martial Arts instructor in Summit County was charged with two counts of sexual assault today. A Summit County grand jury indicted 59 year old William Mello on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Mello is accused of inappropriately touching a young girl who attended the studio he works at in Twinsburg. The Streetsboro native is scheduled to appear in Summit County Common Pleas Court on January 15.

Twinsburg Police are asking for the public’s help with any information related to this matter. If you have any information please contact Twinsburg Police Detective Greg Kopniske at 330-425-1234.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon