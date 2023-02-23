Summit County Officials Looking for Missing Woman

from Summit County Sheriff

Summit County Sheriff’s Officials are looking for a 61-year old woman from Green who recently went missing.

They say Brenda Stewart did not take her cell phone or any of her belongings with her. Her friend contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and authorities immediately

began to search for her. Searches were conducted by Summit County Sheriff’s Detectives, Deputies, K-9 Units, the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with an

airplane, and the Northern Summit Drone Team (Macedonia Fire) sent three drones.

Anyone who has seen Brenda Stewart or has information on her whereabouts should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.