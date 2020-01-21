      Weather Alert

Summit County Sheriff Investigating Human Trafficking Operation

Noah Hiles
Jan 21, 2020 @ 1:06pm
NORTHFIELD VILLAGE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities with the Summit County Sheriff’s office are still investigating a potential human trafficking operation in Northfield Village. So far, eight people have been arrested and two more arrest warrants have been issued.

Two of those involved are from Canton. Also, 10 individuals were identified as possible human trafficking victims. They have since been treated and evaluated for medical issues. The investigation began last week. Charges for those connected are pending as the investigation continues.

