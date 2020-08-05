      Weather Alert

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Car Accident

Noah Hiles
Aug 5, 2020 @ 5:07pm
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape

GREEN (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that took place last evening in the city of Green. Authorities tell WHBC News that the incident occurred at the 119 mile marker on I-77 North. An 18 year old Akron man was driving northbound around 10:30 pm when he struck a man in the roadway. The man who was hit suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire