Summit Deputies Rescue Elderly Couple from Burning Green Home

Jim Michaels
Nov 21, 2019 @ 7:15am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heroic action by two Summit County sheriff’s deputies prevents a tragedy.

The pair pulled an elderly couple from a burning home in the city of Green late Tuesday night.

86-year-old James and 85-year-old Caroline Knotts are recovering after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Channel 5 says the deputies were Chris Boyd and Bill Wandling.

That fire did $75,000 damage to the house on Fairview Road.

No cause yet.

