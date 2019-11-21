Summit Deputies Rescue Elderly Couple from Burning Green Home
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heroic action by two Summit County sheriff’s deputies prevents a tragedy.
The pair pulled an elderly couple from a burning home in the city of Green late Tuesday night.
86-year-old James and 85-year-old Caroline Knotts are recovering after being treated for smoke inhalation.
Channel 5 says the deputies were Chris Boyd and Bill Wandling.
That fire did $75,000 damage to the house on Fairview Road.
No cause yet.