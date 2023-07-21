Summit Deputy Critical, Hit by Truck While Directing Blossom Traffic

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Summit County Sheriff’s deputy was in critical condition at last check, struck by a Ford F-450 pickup truck pulling a car hauler.

This, as he directed traffic out of the weather-postponed Jason Aldean concert at Blossom Music Center Thursday night.

The deputy was posted at the intersection of Steels Corners Road and Northampton Road in Cuyahoga Falls, just east of the entrance to Blossom.

The truck driver is not charged at this time.

He did stop after the accident.

The intersection was closed for two hours.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says alcohol was not involved in the crash.