Summit Grand Jury: No Charges in Jayland Walker Police-Involved Shooting Death
(AKRON, Ohio) — A Summit County grand jury Monday declined to indict eight law enforcement officers from the Akron Police Department in the death last year of 25-year-old Jayland Walker of Akron.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost made the announcement from Columbus.
The jurors poured over the evidence for more than a week.
“The question for the grand jury was not whether this was a horrible tragedy, as it clearly was,” AG Yost said.
“The question the grand jury was charged with evaluating was whether the officers were justified in their actions.”
“The grand jury – nine citizens who live in Summit County – determined that the officers were justified.”
Walker was fatally shot in the early morning hours of June 27, 2022 in a Sooth Main Street parking lot by eight officers, suffering more than 40 bullet wounds.