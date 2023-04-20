Summit Health: Single Measles Case Confirmed, Contact Tracing Underway

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health experts, Muntu Davis, Health Officer, left, and Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer answer questions regarding the measles response and the quarantine orders during a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, April 26, 2019. Hundreds of students and staff members at two Los Angeles universities were sent home this week in one of the most sweeping efforts yet to contain the spread of measles in the United States, where cases have reached a 25-year high. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a confirmed measles case in Summit County according to the health department there.

They are doing contact tracing, since the disease spreads rapidly.

The single case involves an unvaccinated person.

Many local health departments and doctor’s offices do offer MMR vaccinations.

If someone has symptoms of measles, you should call the doctor or urgent care ahead of time before going in.

They say at some point, 90-percent of people not vaccinated will come down with measles.

Here’s some info from the Summit County Health Department:

Measles spreads easily by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has measles.

Initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

It generally takes 8 to 12 days from exposure to someone with measles to the first symptom, which is usually fever.

The measles rash usually appears two to three days after the fever begins.

If you have symptoms of measles, call your doctor or clinic and they will let you know if you need to come in for a visit.

Please remember to call your provider ahead of time to let them know about your symptoms and potential exposure to measles before going into the office or urgent care facility.