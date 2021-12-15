Summit Humane Society: Dogs Found in Squalor Available for Adoption
Summit County Humane Society
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Humane Society of Summit County is seeking new homes for some of the 20 chihuahua-mix dogs recovered from horrible conditions in an Akron home in October.
They recommend a home with just adults, because the animals are now so shy.
The pups are named for U.S. presidents, and you can apply to provide a home for one online.
The Akron Municipal Court recently awarded the dogs as well as cats and birds to the humane society.
They estimate the cost of care for these 50 animals at $50,000.
They can use help in defraying those costs as well.