Summit Prosecutor: Former Hudson Doc Facing Sex Charges

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Hudson man and former doctor has been indicted on rape and sexual battery charges, according to the Summit County prosecutor’s office.

57-year-old Mahmud Kara is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman at his home back in April.

Kara lost his medical license in 2018.

He pleaded guilty to charges that came out of an investigation of the methods he used to prescribe weight loss medication.