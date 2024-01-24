Summit Sheriff: Another Man Wanted in Green Freeway Killing

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a third person in connection with the I-77 shooting death of 23-year-old Marquise Banks back in August.

23-year-old Giovanni Porter of Carrollton Texas faces murder charges.

His role in the crime was not spelled out.

18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs and 20-year-old Ahmere Williams are already jailed on aggravated murder charges.

Banks was driving his SUV south on I-77 in Green when he was shot several times from another vehicle.

He crashed the SUV and died later at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office had earlier said there was a dispute involved.