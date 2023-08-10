Summit Sheriff Looking for Info on Deadly I-77 Shooting/Crash in Green

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at ODOT video footage.

This footage shows a man driving an SUV losing control in the southbound lanes of I-77, south of the Massillon Road exit in Green last week.

23-year-old Marquise Banks had been shot by a man holding a handgun in a pickup truck that drove beside him.

Banks ended up crossing the northbound lanes and hitting a car.

He later died.

The sheriff’s office can use any helpful information.