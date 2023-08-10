News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Summit Sheriff Looking for Info on Deadly I-77 Shooting/Crash in Green

By Jim Michaels
August 10, 2023 7:50AM EDT
Share
Summit Sheriff Looking for Info on Deadly I-77 Shooting/Crash in Green
WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at ODOT video footage.

This footage shows a man driving an SUV losing control in the southbound lanes of I-77, south of the Massillon Road exit in Green last week.

23-year-old Marquise Banks had been shot by a man holding a handgun in a pickup truck that drove beside him.

Banks ended up crossing the northbound lanes and hitting a car.

He later died.

The sheriff’s office can use any helpful information.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Sanctuary Golf Course in North Canton to Close
3

SUV Driver Shot, Killed Along I-77 in Green
4

Special Election: Reaction to Tuesday's No Vote
5

Special Election: Issue 1 Defeated, Stark Voters say 'No' Too