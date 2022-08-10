News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Summit Prosecutor: Phone Scammers Making False ‘Jury Duty’ Claims

By Jim Michaels
August 10, 2022 3:56AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest phone scam now going around Summit County involves jury duty.

The prosecutor’s office says the scammer will call claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest because you missed jury duty.

And they say you can conveniently pay the fine with a gift card.

The prosecutor’s office says none of that is true.

A warrant is never issued for missing jury duty.

And they don’t take or ever ask for gift cards.

The scammers may even use the name “Summit County Clerk of Courts”.

