Summit Prosecutor: Phone Scammers Making False ‘Jury Duty’ Claims
August 10, 2022 3:56AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest phone scam now going around Summit County involves jury duty.
The prosecutor’s office says the scammer will call claiming there’s a warrant for your arrest because you missed jury duty.
And they say you can conveniently pay the fine with a gift card.
The prosecutor’s office says none of that is true.
A warrant is never issued for missing jury duty.
And they don’t take or ever ask for gift cards.
The scammers may even use the name “Summit County Clerk of Courts”.