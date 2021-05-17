Summit Sheriff’s Office Looking for Green Robber
Surveillance video of suspected robber inside Circle K on Massillon Road in Green (Summit County Sheriff's Office)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has pretty good surveillance images of the man who robbed a Circle K in the city of Green early Saturday morning.
The robber made off with cash.
Here’s the information from the sheriff’s office:
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'0 tall, red hair and beard, wearing a denim jacket and black pants.
The suspect vehicle is a light colored, possibly silver, four door sedan.
The vehicle has a red hood and front bumper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.