      Weather Alert

Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families

Jim Michaels
Feb 15, 2022 @ 4:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Damage is estimated at $45,000 from a fire that left two Canton families seeking accommodations and other assistance from the American Red Cross.

That Sunday fire in a duplex in the 1000 block of 6th Street SW sent all six residents to the roof of the structure.

They were able to get down to safety before firefighters arrived.

A firefighter suffered an injury, but kept working the fire.

No cause yet.

One family dog perished in the fire, but one was saved.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Massillon Man Gets 4 to 6 Years in Fatal Car-Motorcycle Crash in Perry
Concrete Truck Rollover Leads to Injury, Ramp Closures
Hit and Run Seriously Injures Canton Man
Victim in Canton Hit - Skip Identified; Driver Questioned
Connect With Us Listen To Us On