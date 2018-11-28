Sunday Night Football Bus Coming To Hall of Fame

(WHBC) – The NBC Sports Sunday Night Football Bus will be stopping at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, December 4th as it heads to Chicago from Pittsburgh.

Details are in the following media release from the Hall of Fame.

The NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football Bus will make a stop at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Dec. 4 en route to Chicago from Pittsburgh. The SNF Bus will be open to the public free of charge and available for tours from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Hall of Fame. From the Carrie Underwood music experience and the @OnHerTurf display, to the life-sized NFL player wall, fans will have numerous opportunities to interact and share their favorite football memories.

The SNF Bus features football field decaling on the floor, and a replica of the Football Night in America studio where fans can grab a mic, and act as “special correspondents.” Fans can take part in the Carrie Underwood SNF Open experience and a selfie-mirror presented by @OnHerTurf – a partnership between Refinery29 and NBC Sports that shares in the celebration and amplification of women in sports. In addition, a fan favorite is the official Player of the Game Ball signed at the end of every SNF matchup.

The NBC Sunday Night Football on-air team consists of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya along with executive producer Fred Gaudelli and director Drew Esocoff.

SNF was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for its record six consecutive TV seasons as primetime television’s #1 show with the debut of an NBC Sunday Night Football display in August 2017, added a seventh consecutive season at #1 last fall, and is again on pace to finish atop the primetime rankings this season. The exhibit features highlights and artifacts from milestone moments in Sunday Night Football history, including the franchise’s 2015 Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Sports Series.

The Hall of Fame will also offer 20% off in the Hall of Fame Store all day on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Guests do not have to pay Museum admission to shop at the store.