SUNDAY UPDATE: 46 New Cases In Stark Since Friday, Order Coming for Arts Venues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another 46 cases of coronavirus reported out of Stark County this weekend, with over 1700 for the entire state.
Deaths in Ohio are approaching the 4000 mark.
Here are the numbers from the Ohio Department of Health.
(The increases are from Friday’s report:
Sun Aug 23 (increases are from Friday’s report)
Ohio: 114,802 cases (+1756), 3978 deaths (+23)
Stark: 2155 cases (+46 cases), 149 deaths (+2)
Performing Arts Order Coming
Those whose “sport” is the performing arts have been waiting for this.
As promised, the governor will be issuing an order allowing indoor performing arts venues to reopen, with the typical precautions.
The distancing requirements are similar to those for indoor sports, with theatres at 15-percent of capacity, but with no more than 300 total spectators.
No word on when that order will take effect.