Sunday Update: Probables Included in Count, Wooster Nursing Home is Hotspot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 6604 Ohioans are dealing with or have dealt with coronavirus according to the Ohio Department of Health.
That figure now includes 86 probable cases where patients haven’t been tested, but the clinical evidence indicates they have the disease.
The death toll is at 253; that includes 5 probable cases.
For Stark County, there are 154 cases and 11 confirmed deaths.
Meantime, another Ohio nursing home becomes a COVID-19 hotspot.
The Glendora Nursing Home in Wooster has at least 20 cases at last check with five deaths there.
Staff are among the afflicted, but the deaths are only among the residents there.