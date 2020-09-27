SUNDAY UPDATE: Watching Stark Numbers, State Daily Average under 1,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio averaged under a thousand new coronavirus cases a day over the weekend, though the figure did top 1,000 on Saturday.
Stark County had 45 new cases over the weekend.
Here are the reports from each day, with the increases from the previous 24 hours:
Sat Sept 26
Ohio: 150,009 cases (+1115),
4740 deaths (+6)
Stark: 2872 cases (+34),
175 deaths (same)
Sun Sept 27
Ohio: 150,809 cases (+800),
4741 deaths (+1)
Stark: 2883 cases (+11),
175 deaths (same)