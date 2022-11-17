Sunday’s Browns/Bills Game Moved To Detroit

OFFICIAL BROWNS RELEASE …

Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET, the NFL announced today.

The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday’s game in Detroit will be announced shortly. The Bills will provide information for those fans with tickets to the game originally scheduled for Orchard Park.

The game will be televised on CBS as part of its regularly scheduled broadcast