Super Bowl 58 Odds are out already and more!

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NBA MVP Rankings before the All Star Break

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks Joe Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies Shai Gilgeous Alexander – OKC Thunder Domantas Sabonis – Sacremento Kings Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat

Here’s a look at the favorites for the 2024 Super Bowl 58

Kansas City Chiefs: +600

+600 Buffalo Bills: +700

+700 San Francisco 49ers: +750

+750 Philadelphia Eagles/Cincinnati Bengals: +900

+900 Dallas Cowboys: +1,400

Random Fact “O” the Day

Only one pro football team has been playing since the 1800s without taking a single season off . . . the Arizona Cardinals, believe it or not. They were founded in Chicago in 1898 and have been playing ever since.

Here are the top five movies at the North America box office this weekend:

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” $8.2 million “Avatar: The Way of Water” $6.9 million “Titanic” $6.4 million “80 for Brady” $6 million “Puss in Boots: Last Wish” $5.5 million

Papa John’s is bringing back a favorite item for Valentine’s Day 2023 – the Heart-Shaped Pizza. It’s a thin-crust pizza made with their fresh, never-frozen dough in a heart shape and includes one choice of topping. The special pizza is served unsliced to retain the heart shape.

The pizza is available through February 14, 2023, at participating locations nationwide for the price of $11.99

More Super Stuff!

Have you ever wondered how Super Bowl tickets are distributed? No . . . it isn’t just a free-for-all on Ticketmaster. Here’s how the ticket pie is divided:

Both teams . . . in this case, Kansas City and Philadelphia . . . got access to 17.5%. The host team, the Arizona Cardinals, got 5%. The remaining 29 teams got 34.8% (or 1.2% each). And the NFL got the rest, 25.2%.

Cleveland is the only city with an NFL team that has not gone to the Super Bowl AND not hosted. The other teams that have not gone to the game but are in cities that have hosted are the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The NFL spent TWO YEARS preparing the grass for the field at the Super Bowl . . . yes, that turf that EVERYONE WAS SLIPPING ON. The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix.

It was installed two weeks ago, and the total cost was $800,000.

This year, Mahomes did these four things: Won the regular season MVP . . . won the Super Bowl MVP . . . led the NFL in passing touchdowns . . . and led the NFL in passing yards.

Only three players have done in a WHOLE CAREER what Mahomes did this season . . . Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Kurt Warner.

Mahomes is the first player in NFL history to win multiple championships AND multiple league MVPs within his first six seasons.

Kansas City rookies Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore both scored a touchdown. The Chiefs are the second team to have 2 different rookies score a TD in the Super Bowl . . . joining the 1985 Bears, who had rookies William Perry and Reggie Phillips score.

If you’re wondering, the color of the Gatorade shower was . . .Purple. Some gambling sites that hosted prop bets gave purple the second-longest odds of coming out . . . behind only the chance that there’d be NO Gatorade shower.

A lot of football fans were caught in the middle . . . and watched the Super Bowl without rooting for either team.

If you were LITERALLY and PHYSICALLY halfway between Kansas City and Philadelphia . . . you’d be in Gettysburg, Ohio. It’s a small town of 463 people, just northwest of Dayton, Ohio.

Ohio State Buckeyes men’s hoops have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 12.

Blown out at home yesterday by Michigan State.

62-41

OSU is now 11-14

3-11 in the big 10.

The Cavs have won 6 straight and take on the Spurs tonight tip off at 7pm

At 37-22 and in 4th place in the East, the Cavs are 14.5 pt favorites tonight.

Today is Monday February 13, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

1937 – The NFL’s Boston Redskins moved to Washington.

1983 – Marvin Gaye sang the U.S. national anthem at the NBA All-Star game.

25 years ago – In 1998, “The Wedding Singer” was released.

17 years ago – In 2006, Lou Ferrigno . . . a.k.a. The Incredible Hulk . . . was sworn in as a reserve deputy sheriff of Los Angeles County.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Actor and the Dr. Pepper guy…Before “Little Sweet” David Naughton is 72. He also starred in (“An American Werewolf in London,” “Midnight Madness,” “My Sister Sam,” “Granite Flats,” “American Horror Story”)

Peter Gabriel is 73

TV personality Jerry Springer is 79